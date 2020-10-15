Coolpad Cool 6 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 10,999 News oi-Vivek

Coolpad has launched its new smartphone -- the Coolpad Cool 6 in India. The latest smartphone from the company comes with a pop-up selfie camera, making it one of the most affordable smartphones with a full-screen display without a punch hole or a notch in India.

The Coolpad Cool 6 is the successor to the Cool 5, which was launched in 2019. The device comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution with no notch no bezel design. This is a 4G smartphone and supports dual 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTekHelio P70 Octa-Core processor with 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. In terms of software, the device runs on Android 10 OS with a custom skin on top.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 21MP pop-up selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

As per the security features, the Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a physical fingerprint sensor, and it also supports face unlock. The smartphone has a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, and the phone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The Coolpad Cool 6 will be available from Amazon starting today. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost Rs. 10,999. The high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage costs Rs. 12,999. The smartphone will be available in blue and silver color and do note that the back panel of the phone is made using plastic.

