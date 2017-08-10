Deepika Padukone to launch her own edition of the Oppo F3

Oppo recently launched a new Rose Gold color variant of its Oppo F3. This variant also comes with the same price tag of Rs.19,990 as it was originally launched. So currently the smartphone is offered in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colors.

Now, it seems like we will soon get to see a special edition of the Oppo F3. Well, popular Indian actress, Deepika Padukone is coming up with her own edition of the smartphone. Yes, you heard that right. An Oppo F3 that will be designed by her. Moreover, to make the launch memorable, Oppo is running a contest in which a lucky winner will get the chance to win the Limited Edition Deepika Padukone Oppo F3 for free.

He/she will even get to meet Deepika Padukone in person. If you want to take part in the contest, you would have to guess what will be the addition to the special edition of Oppo F3. So, there's no harm trying right!

Just to recall, the Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display is further covered by a 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750T that is topped with Mali T86-MP2. The Oppo F3 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, which is expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

Being a camera centric phone, it comes with front dual cameras. There is one 16MP main sensor, and an 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. The camera app has a built-in Smart Facial Recognition feature that notifies users to switch to 'Group Selfie' mode if there are more than three people in the frame.

Likewise, the Oppo F3 features a 13MP camera with Dual PDAF, flash and full HD 1080p video recording. To keep the lights on, the device packs a 3,200mAh non-removable battery unit.

As for software, the smartphone runs on Oppo's own ColorUI 3.0 that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Oppo F3's connectivity suite offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano + Nano), 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB.

In addition, it features a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset measures 153.3×75.2×7.3mm and weighs about 153 grams.

