Dizo Star 500, Dizo Star 300 Launched In India: Are These JioPhone Rivals?

Last week, the Realme sub-brand Dizo took the wraps off new products including a pair of TWS earbuds. Now, the company has unveiled two new feature phones - the much-rumored Dizo Star 300 and Dizo Star 500. Both these phones arrive with a T9 keypad with support for Indian languages and a torch.

Talking about the pricing, the Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs. 1,299 and the Dizo Star 500 is priced at Rs. 1,799. These feature phones will be available for purchase on the e-commerce portal Flipkart but the company has not officially revealed when the sale will debut.

Dizo Star 500 Specifications

Detailing its specifications, the Dizo Star 500 bestows a 2.8-inch non-touch color display. It flaunts a block-like design and a rectangular body along with curved edges at the sides. It comes with a VGA 0.3MP camera at the rear and an LED flashlight too. For storage, the Dizo Star comes with 32MB of RAM and 32MB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage space. It comes with support for Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Gujarati. A 1900mAh battery powers the Dizo Star 500 from within.

Dizo Star 300 Specifications

On the other hand, the Dizo Star 300 bestows a 1.77-inch color non-touch display. There is a Candybar design with curved corners. Like the Dizo Star 500, this offering also comes with a VGA 0.3MP camera at the rear and flaunts an LED flashlight. It comes with 32MB of RAM and 32MB of storage space that can be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card slot. The other goodies of the Dizo Star 300 feature phone include support for Indian regional languages and a 2550mAh battery.

Both feature phones have support for Bluetooth, file manager, music player, alarm clock, voice recorder and FM radio. There is a micro-USB port and a headphone jack on these models.

JioPhone Rivals?

Well, the Dizo Star 500 and Dizo Star 300 feature phones have been launched with 2G connectivity support. Given that the feature phone market is moving towards 4G for the past few years, it remains to be known why these new phones miss out on the same. Also, users of these phones can use any network except Jio as this telco uses 4G-only services and Jio SIM cards cannot be used on non-4G devices.

Given that there is no 4G support, these feature phones do not compete against JioPhone that provides 4G support and a slew of other attractions such as support for WhatsApp and more.

