Do Mobile launches M4 feature phone with dual-SIM functionality

Do Mobile launches yet another feature phone in the crowded feature phone market.

    Do Mobile has announced the launch of its M4 feature phone that packs a 2.4-inch display and si backed by a 1000mAh Li-ion battery. It comes with 32GB of expandable memory and offers dual-SIM functionality. Besides, the phone also supports Auto Call recording along with Wireless FM. Other features include LED Torch, Vibration Mode, Video support MP3, MP4 etc.

    The M4 comes with Multi-Language Support - Now take control and chat in 22 languages. Priced at the MOP of Rs 949, the phone is available with retail stores across India.

    Recently, M-tech launched its new feature phone - Disco. The dual SIM Disco comes sports a 2.4-inch QQVGA display and comes equipped with a digital camera.

    It is fuelled by a 2800 mAh battery claiming to offer 10 hours of talk time and 900 hours of standby time. The M-tech Disco has up to 32GB of expandable memory and comes offers features like 3GP/MP4 video player, wireless FM radio, Bluetooth, GPRS, mobile tracker, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

    Priced at Rs 1,199, the Disco comes in four colors - Black, Blue, and Red, and Coffee. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and leading e-commerce sites like www.amazon.com, www.snapdeal.com, www.flipkart.com, www.shopclues.com, www.paytm.com among others.

    M-tech also launched its first senior-friendly phone - Sathi. The phone claims to make their lives easier and be useful at all times. M-tech Sathi comes with a 2-inch horizontal widescreen, extra-large keypads and on-screen fonts, bold keypad, and icons for better visibility.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
