Amazon Great India Festival Sale: Get Honor 8X, Honor Play at discounted prices

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced another round of sale on some of the bestselling models of smartphones at the Amazon Great India Festival Sale and on its e-marketplace portal - Honor Store.

The sale will kick off from 2nd November till 5th November.

According to the company, the recently launched Honor 8X (4GB+64GB) is available at Rs. 14999 with 10 percent instant discount on HDFC and 10 percent cash back offer on Amazon Pay whereas (6GB+64B) is also now available on sale at Rs.16,999 with same benefits.

While the Honor Play (4+64GB) available at an attractive price of Rs. 17999 and Honor Play (6+64GB) available at an exchange offer of Rs. 3000 and Honor 7C (3+32GB) variant will be available at a discount of Rs.1500.

The company has also announced offers on its bestselling devices on its e-marketplace portal - Honor Store.

The 3+32GB variant and 4+64GB of the mid-range killer Honor 9N will be available at an attractive price of Rs. 9999 and 11999 respectively. Honor 7A will be available for sale at a price drop of Rs. 1000. Honor 7S will be available at a great price of Rs. 5999.

The 4+64GB variant of Honor Play will be available at Rs. 17999 and the Honor 10 will be available at a whopping discount of Rs. 8000. Owning the qualities of a flagship, the Honor 9 Lite (3+32GB) can also be availed at a price of Rs. 9999.

"We at Honor believe in providing an amazing experience at affordable prices and this festive season we aim to offer attractive deals for our customers. After the successful two rounds of Honor sale, we aspire to see the same enthusiasm for this sale as well. Honor has become the fastest growing smartphone in India and this is our effort to provide consumers with the best offers which are available on Amazon and our e-marketplace portal - Honor Store," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said.

Meanwhile, the company has launched some offers on Flipkart for the upcoming sale in which the company offers Honor 9N (3GB|32GB) featuring notch, Octa-Core Processor and 16MP selfie camera will be made available at Rs. 9,999 and Honor 7S, will be available at just Rs. 5999 from an of Rs. 8,999.