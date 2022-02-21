Doogee S98 With Night Vision Cameras, Dual Screens Launching Soon: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Not many of us are familiar with the brand Doogee, which has released several smartphones with game-centric features. Doogee is making headlines again, thanks to the new MediaTek chipset. Reports claim the upcoming Doogee S98 will be the first to feature the highly-anticipated MediaTek Next-G 6nm chipset. What's more, the Doogee S98 series will also include the Pro and Ultra models.

Doogee S98 Renders Revealed

A report from GSM Arena talks about the vanilla Doogee S98, which is tipped to launch next month. The Doogee S98 Pro and the Doogee S98 Ultra might launch sometime in April or May. What's more, the report has revealed the renders of the upcoming Doogee S98 along with its pictures. The report talks about the phone getting its power from the new MediaTek Next-G chip, but this could be for the Pro or Ultra models.

Going into the details, the alleged Doogee S98 will flaunt a 6.3-inch LCD FHD+ panel with Gorilla Glass protection. One of the interesting aspects is the secondary display at the rear, which has wallpapers that can be custom-made. Plus, there's a view-finder that doubles as a selfie camera.

The rear panel of the upcoming Doogee S98 will sport a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP night vision camera. Plus, there's a 16MP selfie camera in the front, the report states. To note, the night vision camera is a nice touch to the smartphone, which might give it an edge over others.

Other design details tipped are IP68/69K dust and water protection, MIL-STD-810G certification, a customizable key on the lift spine, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Doogee S98 will reportedly skip the audio jack and will be 15.5mm thick and weigh 320 grams.

Doogee S98 Launch: What To Expect?

The alleged Doogee S98 will include 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It's said to draw power from the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset that skips 5G connectivity. The report also talks about a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 33W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Presently, many details of the Doogee S98 are still missing. For one, we're not sure when the phone will launch and if it'll make it to the Indian market. It's best to take the Doogee S98 reports with a grain of salt until official announcements.

