    Elephone E10 Pro Available For Purchase With Special Discounted Launch Price

    Elephone recently launched the Elephone E10 Pro along with the Elephone PX Pro. The smartphone comes with attractive camera specifications. It is available for purchase at a price of $129.99 (around Rs. 9,873). It comes in two color variants - grey and purple gradient.

    Elephone E10 Pro Available For Purchase With Special Discounted

     

    Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features 6.55-inch punch-hole display with HD+ resolution. The display offers a 90.3% screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a side placed fingerprint reader for security purpose.

    Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek chipset featuring an octa-core processor which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The memory of the Elephone E10 Pro is expandable up to 512GB via an SD card.

    In terms of optics, the Elephone E10 Pro offers a quad-rear camera module at an affordable price. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor which allows us to take high-quality images in low-light environments. There is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone has an AI-Beautify based 13MP shooter for taking selfies.

    The smartphone packs a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. For connectivity, the device supports 4G LTE network, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, and NFC. It measures 165.7 x 76.4 x 8.2mm dimensions and weight of 179 grams.

    The company is offering a free flip cover and protective film for the first 100 purchasers per day. Customers can now get the Elephone E10 Pro with a discount price of $129.99. The special discount offer is valid until June 25 and you can check the official website to know more about it.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
    X