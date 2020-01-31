Just In
Evidence Proves That OnePlus Might Finally Launch Phones With Wireless Charging
OnePlus trolled some of the smartphone brands for removing the headphone jack and the company gave some lame reasons when they did the same thing on the OnePlus 7 series of smartphones. Similarly, the company has been against the concept of wireless charging and how it is slower compared to its fast charging technology.
According to leaks and speculations, the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones are likely to support Qi-standard wireless charging. Now, there is a shred of evidence to prove the same as the company has joined WPC or Wireless Power Consortium.
What Is WPC?
WPC is an association formed in 2008 by technology brands to support and market Qi-standard wireless charging, mainly on smartphones. This new partnership indicates that OnePlus will launch smartphones with wireless charging support.
However, do note that the brand has recently launched the WPC, this means the OnePlus 8 might not come with wireless charging and the OnePlus 8T series of smartphones, which will launch by the end of 2020 are for sure expected to support wireless charging.
If the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones come with wireless charging, then the brand is expected to launch OnePlus branded wireless charging pad as well, which might support fast wireless charging (Dash Wireless Charging).
Why Wireless Charging Is Important?
Though it is slower compared to wired charging technology, it offers a good experience, where one can place a phone on a pad and forget about connecting a cable to charge it.
Most of the premium flagship smartphones offer wireless charging and OnePlus needs to offer this feature to brush shoulders with the competition. Some of the newly launched smartphones also support reverse wireless charging, where one can share the power to another smartphone or an accessory with ease.
It Might Lead To Price Hike
A phone with wireless charging support is likely to drive up the cost of manufacturing. This means the OnePlus 8 series of smartphones might cost a bit more than the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones. It is also interesting to see if all three OnePlus 8 series of smartphones will support wireless charging or just the OnePlus 8 Pro will support it?
