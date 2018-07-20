Exclusive: Mobiistar plans to launch connected devices, partners with 600 distributors

After realizing the value of offline presence, Vietnamese phone-maker Mobiistar is all set to launch its devices in the offline market.

"We'll be launching our new range of devices by the first week of next month," Carl NGO Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar told GizBot.

Moreover, the company has also tied up with 600 distributors for pan India distribution of its products.

Meanwhile, the company is likely to launch three new smartphones under Rs. 10,000 in the first week of next month. Yet another interesting thing to know about Mobiistar is also the fact that it is planning to come up with connected devices in India.

However, he refuses to divulge into further details regarding the company's connected devices.

For those who are not aware, on 23 May, Mobiistar announced its entry into the Indian mobile market with two selfie-centric smartphones i.e XQ Dual and Mobiistar CQ, priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively.

The company has also partnered with Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio under which users will get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback on select plans.

The Mobiistar selfie smartphone series comes with a Complete Mobile Protection plan which will offer warranty in cases of hardware -software issues, broken screen, liquid damage, repair & replacement and even doorstep pickup and drop. This will come at a very special price of Rs. 99.

The XQ Dual features Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core that is coupled along with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The company has tied up V-Sun technologies for manufacturing or assembling its product in the country.

When asked about the competition in the Indian market, the company's top-man said, "The competition is very fierce in India but i think you have to be very focused and serious with what you say to the consumers."