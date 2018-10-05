Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2018: Grab Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2 at 10 percent discount

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is approaching and as a part of the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer some exciting discounts and other offers on various products across all the categories of products. During the four day sale, a number of smartphones can be availed at a discounted price. We already have discussed the offers and discounts which will be offered on Honor devices. This time it's the Realme smartphones which are getting a price cut as a part of the sale. Flipkart will offer the Realme 2 and the Realme 2 Pro at a discount of 10 percent.

Apart from the discount of 10 percent, users will also get some other exciting offers on both the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones. The other offers include No Cost EMIs and an additional buyback value of up to 70 percent on the purchase of the smartphones.

The Realme 2 comes with an original price tag of Rs 8,990 and as mentioned earlier you can get a 10 percent discount from HDFC Bank along with No Cost EMI offer. You can grab the 3GB RAM variant of Realme 2 at an EMI of 1,348 per month. Following the discount, the smartphone will be available for Rs 8,091 and if you avail the No Cost EMI then you need to pay Rs 1,348 per month for six months. The 4GB variant, on the other hand, will cost Rs 10,990 and the sale will begin on October 11 starting 12 am (00.00 hours).

The other offers include Jio benefits worth up to Rs 4,200, a free mobile cover and a screen protector and also exchange offers on other smartphones.

The Realme 2 Pro which was launched around a week ago and is also getting a 10 percent discount on the purchases made using HDFC Bank debit or credit card. You can also avail the 10 percent discount by HDFC on EMI payment purchases as well. As for the no-cost EMI option, all you need to pay is Rs 2,332 per month and can be availed from several leading banks. Also, you can get a 70 percent buyback value policy where you can receive the 70 percent of the price of the device while exchanging it on Flipkart. The offer is valid on the exchange of Realme device only. You also get the same additional offers as the Realme 2 such as free mobile case and screen protector and others.