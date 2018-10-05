Vivo Z3i specifications leaked online: MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage

Related Articles
- Vivo announces festive offers on smartphones: Get discount on Vivo Y81, Y83 Pro and Y71i
-
- Vivo Y81 with 4GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 13,490
- Vivo V9 Pro launched in India with SD 660, 6GB RAM and more for Rs 17990
- Vivo V11 launched in India for Rs. 22,990; sale debuts on September 27
- Vivo V9 Pro launched pegged for September 26; will be exclusive to Amazon
- Vivo V9 Pro to be launched in India in October: Expected specifications and price
Vivo has been launching a lot of mid-tier smartphones, and the company is expected to launch the Vivo Z3 in the next few weeks, which has been leaked online revealing the entire specifications and features of the smartphone. In fact, someone has already released an unboxing video of the Vivo Z3i (video has been taken down) as well. Do note that the specifications of the Vivo Z3i are similar to the Vivo V11, so the company might not launch the Vivo Z3i in India.
The Vivo Z3i will be the successor to the Vivo Z1i, which was never launched in India. In terms of naming, the company is skipping the Z2 and directly launching the Z3i. The smartphone is expected to go on sale in China in the next few days.
Vivo Z3i Price
According to the leak, the Vivo Z3i will retail for 2298 Yen (Rs 23,000) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.
Vivo Z3i unique features
- Helio P60 SoC
- Dual camera setup
- Face Unlock
- 90.3% screen to body ratio
Vivo Z3i specifications
According to the leak, the Vivo Z3i will have a 6.3-inch display with 90.3% screen to body ratio offering 19:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio P60 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. Similarly, the smartphone will also have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well.
The smartphone will have a 3315 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. According to the leaked the retail package of the Vivo Z3i will contain TPU Case, charger adapter, micro USB cable and a warranty card.
The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom Vivo skin on top.