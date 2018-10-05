Vivo Z3i specifications leaked online: MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage

Vivo Z3i Price

According to the leak, the Vivo Z3i will retail for 2298 Yen (Rs 23,000) for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

Vivo Z3i unique features

Helio P60 SoC

Dual camera setup

Face Unlock

90.3% screen to body ratio

Vivo Z3i specifications

According to the leak, the Vivo Z3i will have a 6.3-inch display with 90.3% screen to body ratio offering 19:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio P60 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. Similarly, the smartphone will also have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone will have a 3315 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. According to the leaked the retail package of the Vivo Z3i will contain TPU Case, charger adapter, micro USB cable and a warranty card.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom Vivo skin on top.