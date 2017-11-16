Flipkart Billion Capture+ goes out of stock in 24 hours; second sale slated for November 20

A few days back, Flipkart announced the launch of the Billion Capture+ smartphone. This device was launched in two variants - one with 32GB storage costing Rs. 10,999 and the other with 64GB storage costing Rs. 12,999.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ that is designed and engineered by Smartron went on sale for the first time on November 15 via the online retailer Flipkart itself. Now, the company has announced that all the units of the smartphone have been sold in the first 24 hours of the sale. However, there is no mention about the number of units that were sold.

If you are interested in buying the Flipkart Billion Capture+ smartphone and missed out the first sale, then the second sale of the smartphone will happen on November 20. Also, there will be a slew of offers such as cashbacks, no cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts. As a part of the launch offers, Idea Cellular is providing 60GB of free 4G data for the prepaid users. The buyers will get a 10-ride Ola Share Pass with Rs. 249 for free.

Talking about the Billion Capture+ smartphone, the device flaunts a metal unibody design and dual cameras at the rear positioned horizontally at the top left corner with the LED flash next to it.

To recap the specs, the smartphone houses a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top. At its heart, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The imaging aspects of the Flipkart Billion Capture+ include dual 13MP cameras at the rear with portrait mode and super night mode. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

A 3500mah battery powers the Flipkart smartphone from within and supports Quick Charge feature as well. It is touted that this battery will be able to last up to two days on a single charge. The smartphone features connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support. The smartphone runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat and is claimed to receive the Android Oreo update soon.