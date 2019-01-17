Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Avail up to Rs. 8,000 discount on Asus smartphones

Flipkart Republic Day Sale has been announced and it will be live on January 20. We have already seen a preview of the offers and discounts that will be available during this sale. Now, the discounts on Asus smartphones have been announced. Notably, the Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 will be available with enticing discounts during this sale.

In addition to the discounted price tags, you can also avail no cost EMI options, discounts offered by banking partners. And, Flipkart also offers the complete protection plan at a discounted pricing for the Asus smartphones during the period of the sale.

Discounts on Asus smartphones

When it comes to the discounts that you can avail on the Asus smartphones during the Flipkart Republic Day sale, the Zenfone 5Z priced from Rs. 32,999 onwards gets a discount of Rs. 8,000. Eventually, its price drops down to Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and Rs. 28,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The device will be available with 10% instant discount on using an SBI Bank credit card. You can also get Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection Plan worth Rs. 2,499 for as low as Rs. 399 and no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs. 8,999. Likewise, the top-end variant with 4GB RAM will be available for Rs. 11,999. The mobile protection plan will be available for Rs. 70 and there will be no cost EMI option too. Again, the SBI Bank credit card users will get 10% additional discount during the sale.

Talking about the Zenfone Max Pro M1, the 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM variants of this smartphone will be available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 1,000 taking them down to Rs. 8,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. The other discounts are applicable on this smartphone too.

Lastly, the entry-level Zenfone Lite L1 priced at Rs. 5,999 will be available for Rs. 4,999 after a price cut of Rs. 1,000. You can also get no cost EMI payment options, 10% discount on using an SBI Bank credit card and the mobile protection plan at just Rs. 9.