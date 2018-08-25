ENGLISH

Flipkart Superr Sale: Get exciting discounts and exchange offers on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Apart from the discounted price users can also avail cashbacks and exchange offers on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

    Flipkart is hosting 'Superr Sale' during which the e-commerce giant will be offering discounts and exchange on a number of products across a wide range of categories. The sale has already gone live and there a number of products are up for sale. As a part of the ongoing 'Superr Sale,' the company is also offering the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL at a discounted price.

    Offers on Pixel 2:

    The Google Pixel 2 which comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 is available at a discount of Rs 2,000 as a part of its ongoing sale. Users can now get the device for Rs 47, 999 after the discount. However, Flipkart also has some other offers in store for the users which will reduce the price of the Pixel 2 even further.

    Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on the purchases made using the HDFC Bank debit as well as credit cards. Users can also get 5 percent off on EMI transactions made using ICICI Credit cards. Apart from the aforementioned offers, users can also avail up to Rs 15,000 off on the exchange of their old smartphones.

    Offers on Pixel 2 XL:

    The Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a price tag of Rs 60,999. As a part of the 'Flipkart Super Sale,' the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 60,999. This means users get Rs 2,000 off on the Google Pixel 2 XL. Similar to the Google Pixel 2 Flipkart is also offering additional discount and exchange offers which will reduce the price of the Pixel 2 XL even further.

    Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 on the purchases made using HDFC Debit and Credit cards. Also, users can get 5% additional off on the EMI transactions made using ICICI Credit cards. Users can also avail Rs 15,000 off on exchanging their old smartphones.

    So, if you want to get your hands on a brand new flagship device from Google, then go for this deal without thinking twice and avail these exciting offers and discounts.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 14:45 [IST]
