Flipkart Teases Infinix Note 7 Ahead Of Launch On September 16

Infinix Note 7 is one of the much-awaited smartphones, scheduled to launch on September 16 in the country. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be available exclusively on Flipkart. The listing page on Flipkart is now live, revealing a few key details about the Infinix Note 7.

Infinix Note 7 On Flipkart

The Flipkart page highlights the Infinix Note 7 with its large 6.95-inch Infinity-O LCD screen with HD+ resolution with the #NOTEKARLO. The Flipkart Unique page for the smartphone teases the features and promises to reveal more ahead of the launch. However, the price of the Inifnix Note 7 is still under wraps.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

To recall, the Infinix Note 7 and the Infinix Note 7 Lite were announced back in April. The screen offers a peak resolution of 1640 X 720 pixels with a wide 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. One of the key highlights in the design is the phone's gem-cut 3D curved design, giving it a premium look.

Under the hood, the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage powers the smartphone. Infinix has provided a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion. The phone will run XOS 6.0 based on Android 10 with support for Android 11 update.

For optics, there's a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary shooter + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro shooter + low-light sensor. The Infinix Note 7 packs a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole notch. There is a 5,000 mah battery fueling the phone paired with 18W fast charging support. For security, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Note 7 Launch In India

Despite the launch back in April, the smartphone is yet to make its way to the Indian market. For now, only the Note 7 will debut in India on September 16. There's still no word about the Infinix Note 7 Lite, but that too should be announced shortly. Looking at the specifications, the Infinix Note 7 would likely hit the crowded mid-range segment - competing with other Redmi, Realme, and Samsung smartphones.

