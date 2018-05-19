Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ retail boxes leak ahead of the launch

South Korean giant Samsung has confirmed that it's going to launch its Galaxy J6 smartphone in India on May 21. India will be the first country to receive the smartphone, Samsung has also confirmed that it will arrive with an Infinity display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The company will also be launching the Galaxy A6+ (SM-A605F) alongside, which was introduced earlier this month.

Samsung Galaxy J6 2018 specs

The smartphone is said to be a lower mid-range phone, which might be announced in the weeks to come. There seems to be no major change in terms of the design except for the presence of an Infinity Display panel. The device seems to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as there will be not enough room for the sensor below the display. This Samsung smartphone might make use of a 5.6-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and sport slim bezels around the screen. It appears to have a bigger display fitted into a smaller build. The rear panel seems to be made of plastic but it looks like it is non-removable.

Under its hood, the device is believed to get the power from a Samsung Exynos 7870 SoC paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There could be a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage as well.

For imaging, this smartphone might arrive with a 13MP rear camera at its back and an 8MP selfie camera. Both the cameras will arrive with LED flash. The other goodies we can expect include a 3000mAh battery, LTE support, dual SIM support and Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Samsung Experience 9.0.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ specs

The Galaxy A6+ is said to make use of a Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The benchmark database also hints at the presence of Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. There are reports hinting that these upcoming models might receive the Android P update with support for Project Treble. We can expect the Galaxy A6 to have a 5.6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and the Galaxy A6+ to bestow a larger 6-inch display with a similar aspect ratio and resolution.

According to the latest leak render, the image of the retail box disclosed the cost of Galaxy J6 Rs. 14,990 (MRP). On the other side, the Galaxy A6+ will cost Rs. 28,000 (MRP). MOP will be cheaper by Rs. 1000 or Rs. 2000 than the MRP. We should know the final price when the phone is launched on Monday.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions

Source