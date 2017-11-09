Samsung Galaxy S9 won’t feature under display fingerprint sensor, claims report

We have already come across several leaks and speculations regarding the next generation Samsung flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. However, the recent claims seem to contradict the previous ones.

According to a report by The Investor via GizmoChina, Samsung seems to have scrapped the plans of embedding the fingerprint sensor under the display of the next generation flagship smartphone. This report has surfaced online while there are rumors that the company has finalized the specifications of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ duo. It is tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensors just the Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Lately, we came a report tipping that the company might consider repositioning the placement of the fingerprint sensor at the rear in order to avoid the accidental smudging of the dual camera lenses those are expected to be seen on the Galaxy S9 smartphones.

To go on mass production in December The South Korean publication also hints that the pilot production of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have debuted in October. Given that the company has finalized the specifications of these phones, the mass production of the same will debut sometime in December. Issues with under-screen fingerprint sensors We know that Samsung is striving hard to embed the fingerprint sensor under the display of its flagship smartphones since the past few years. However, there are lots of technical issues those have made the implementation difficult. The company has failed at implementing the under-screen fingerprint sensor due to these issues. Samsung has been trying it Given that the screen-to-body ratio on the recent premium smartphones have been increasing consistently, Samsung appears to be finding it difficult to embed the fingerprint sensor at the front below the display. Technology similar to Face ID Finally, rubbishing the existing claims, the Galaxy S9 smartphones might not arrive with the in-display fingerprint sensors. However, this does not mean that the company will stop its efforts on making this technology fruitful. Just like the Face ID seen on iPhone X instead of the Touch ID sensors, we can expect Samsung to depend on any other technology to replace the fingerprint sensors. New technology might debut on Galaxy Note 9 Having said that, the rumors mills tip that the company might try to implement the new technology on the Galaxy Note 9 that might be launched sometime in August 2018. Going by the recent reports, we got to know that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is codenamed Crown. The pilot production of the device is likely to debut in Q1 next year and the device is believed to feature a similar display as the Galaxy Note 8. This means that the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display and make use of the upcoming Snapdragon 845 SoC.