Gionee X1s launched in India: Mid-ranger that caters to the needs of youngsters

Gionee has just launched a new smartphone called X1s in India. It is the successor of Gionee X1 which was introduced last month. The device will be available across all retail stores in India at a pocket-friendly price of Rs. 12,999 from 21 September 2017.

"By launching Gionee X1s we aim to offer our consumers with an outstanding confluence of advanced technology accompanied with enhanced selfie + battery capabilities. We have received a good response for X1 and the aim with the X series is to establish a stronger connection with the younger audience," said Alok Shrivastava, Director-Business Intelligence, and Planning, Gionee India, commenting on the launch.

Display and Software The Gionee X1s comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display that is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Gionee's own Amigo 4.0 that is based Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Hardware and Battery The latest Gionee smartphone is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The device offers 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage space, which is further expandable up to 256 GB with the use of a microSD card. Talking about battery, the 4,000mAh unit makes it sustainable for users to use the phone without having to worry about charging it for the second time in a day. Optics and Connectivity Gionee is known to launch each of its devices with front-line selfie and battery features. Taking the legacy further, X1s offers unrivaled user experience with a 13MP rear+16MP selfie camera accompanied with selfie flash. X1s houses a front flash which will help users capture brighter and clearer selfies in low-light conditions. Features like Beautified Video and Face Beauty 2.0 allow every part of the skin appear radiant. Another remarkable inclusion is that X1s combines IR remote and flash together which is able to control devices at home with ease and convenience. Connectivity features on board include 2G/3G/4G VoLTE support. Other details The Gionee X1s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that unlocks the phone within 0.3s. Furthermore, X1s can be simultaneously connected to two different networks with dual card slots letting users balance work and personal needs effortlessly. X1s also sports a split screen, allowing optimal choice and convenience to the users. Gionee India has joined hands with Airtel and PayTm to announce two exciting offers with this launch. New or existing Airtel Customers who purchase X1s will get extra 10 GB data each month for a period of 6 months on any data recharge of 1GB or more. Likewise, every purchase of Gionee X1s will come with 2 PayTm Cashback Voucher Codes entitling customers with Rs. 250 cash back on a base buy of Rs. 350 from PayTm Mall.