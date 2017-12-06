Google Assistant announced for JioPhone with support for English and Hindi

The second phase of booking of the JioPhone debuted a few days back. Now, it looks like JioPhone is all set to get a special version of Google Assistant. With this, this device will be the first feature phone to get the AI-based virtual assistant from Google.

However, this is the second digital assistant for the JioPhone as the device already has an inbuilt assistant that can execute voice commands. The Google Assistant for the feature phone will support both English and Hindi and will respond to voice search queries in both the languages. But there is no official confirmation regarding when the same will be made available or when the support for other regional languages will be added to it.

At the Google for India event, the Google Assistant for JioPhone was announced and the demo showed that the software can deliver search results, send text messages, play music, and more using voice commands.

The customization of the digital assistant for the JioPhone signifies the intention of Google to make their services and products accessible to the masses. With this move, Google can gain access to the millions of JioPhone users. Given that JioPhone supports 4G connectivity and offers a feature phone experience to the users, the Google Assistant can use the 4G network of the device to render reliable and quick information from its vast database of resources.

Notably, India is considered to be one of the key markets for the spread of internet services. Eventually, there is an increase in the spread of internet services in the rural and semi-urban areas of the country. Google recently announced several new features and services to cater to the Indian masses such as Android Oreo (Go Edition), Google Maps two-wheeler mode, Google Go and Files Go. These features will make it easier for people to access the Google services.