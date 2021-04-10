Just In
Google Confirms Pixel 5a 5G Is Coming This Year; Mid Range Price Expected
Google Pixel 5a has been doing rounds at the rumor mill for a while now. Some reports suggest Google could scrap the Pixel 5a 5G this year, while other rumors stress it would be rolling out later this year. Google has put a rest to these speculations by confirming that it would be rolling out the Pixel 5a 5G later this year.
Google Pixel 5a 5G Launching This Year
The confirmation came after a report by Android Central that suggested there wouldn't be a Google Pixel 5a this year. "Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year's a-series phone was introduced," a Google spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch.
However, one can expect a couple of delays. Going into the details, the Android Central report suggests there's a massive shortage of chips for the Pixel 5a, which further hinted at a cancellation. But now that we have an official confirmation, we can only expect a delay.
This also means that the Google Pixel 5a won't be in time for the Google I/O event scheduled in May. Further, reports also speculate the availability of the upcoming Pixel smartphone. From the looks of it, Google could limit the smartphone's availability to two countries, at least during the launch. This further syncs with the chip shortage news.
Google Pixel 5a 5G Launch: What To Expect
The fifth generation of the Google Pixel smartphone was announced a few months back. Now, the Google Pixel 5a 5G is dubbed to be a much more affordable smartphone. However, the Google Pixel smartphones have a much smaller user base when compared to other OEMs, especially in India.
Bringing in the Google Pixel 5a 5G in the sub Rs. 30K segment to India could be a big hit to the company. That said, this segment is currently dominated by affordable 5G smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, OnePlus, and others, which also offer several premium features. If the Google Pixel 5a 5G arrives with a single camera, a standard design, and an outdated chip, then it could have a tough time winning buyers!
