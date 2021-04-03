Google Pixel 6 Massive Leak: Likely To Be Powered By An In-House Processor News oi-Vivek

It looks like Google is likely to launch the next-generation Pixel smartphone -- the Pixel 6 in the next few months. Google, which was always considered as a software company was previously dependent on smartphone companies to design and manufacture the Nexus series of smartphones.

However, with the Pixel series, the company has been producing these devices in-house, and the upcoming Pixel smartphone -- the Pixel 6 will have more Google components than ever before. This could be the first smartphone from Google to use an in-house processor.

Google Pixel 6 Will Be Powered By Whitechapel Chip

According to a report from 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 6 will be powered by the Whitechapel chipset (GS101), which is an SoC or a system-on-chip, which will have all the components like CPU, GPU, image processing unit, AI processing unit, and more. It is also said that the "GS" in GS101 stands for Google Silicon, just like Apple Silicon. The same processor is said to be powering upcoming Chromebooks from Google.

The report also suggests that Google is developing the Whitechapel processor in collaboration with Samsung, which is already known for their Exynos processor, which even powers the flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As of now, there is no information on the features or the specifications of the GS101. Given the Google Pixel 5 was already a 5G smartphone, the Google 6 is also expected to offer 5G connectivity, which again hints that the GS101 will either be a mid-range or a high-end flagship chipset.

Most Android OEMs depend on brands like MediaTek and Qualcomm for the chipset. There are only a few brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Apple, which design their own processor. With this move, Google will join that league of manufacturers, who make their own processors.

This also decreases the dependency on other brands, which means, the brand will have all the freedom when it comes to launching a phone, and they can definitely optimize the device a lot better both in terms of software and hardware, improving the overall user experience.

However, despite this, the brand might also launch phones with Qualcomm processors at different price points to offer more products at various price points.

