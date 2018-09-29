Google Pixel 3 new leak suggests iPhone like haptic feedback and vibration system

Google Pixel 3 has been leaked once again ahead of its October launch. This time a new 'hands-on video' has surfaced over the web suggesting some new features which the device will offer. The Pixel 3 Duo has been leaked numerous times over the web and as per the new leak, the smartphone will feature a new vibration system which will allow the device to provide an improved haptic feedback for the user interactions.

As we mentioned earlier, the new leak comes in a form of 'hands-on video' and it has surfaced on a Russian publication which goes by the name of 'Rozetkd'. The hands-on video shows the Pixel 3 in white color option and is being compared with the Pixel 2 XL. The video is in the Russian language, however, the publication has told 9to5Mac that the new Pixel 3 will come enabled with a 'new vibration system'. This new feature is similar to the ones you can see on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X or the new-gen of iPhones. As far as the functionality of this feature is concerned, the video does not show the device's functionalities; hence, it would be hard to analyze how the feature works in real-life situations.

The Russian publication further goes on to claim that the new Pixel 3 has a 'very good sensitivity and the best touch experience'. Considering that some of the Android smartphones utilize their own custom engines for haptic feedback, it would be interesting to see which engine will Google use to power the haptic feedback in Pixel 3.

If we go as per the earlier leaks, then, the Pixel 3 will feature a 6.0-inch AMOLED display which will offer a screen resolution of 1600 x 3100 pixels. For optics, the Pixel 3 is said to sport a dual-rear camera sensor with a 16MP primary lens and 5MP secondary lens. Up front, there will be an 8MP camera to capture selfies.

Google is expected to launch its flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9, 2018, in New York. We will keep you posted with the further details, so stay tuned with us.