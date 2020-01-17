Google Pixel 4A Could Rollout Three Variants; One Could Support 5G News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google, like most manufacturers, is gearing up for the next variant of its smartphone lineup. The rumored Google Pixel 4A has been widely speculated and the latest leak shows a CAD-based render of the smartphone. Another leaked info claims that the Google smartphone would roll out in three variants, one of which would support 5G.

Google Pixel 4A Variants

A report from XDA-Developers has revealed fresh leaks about Google's next smartphone from the latest Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repositories. The report notes three codenamed devices, namely Sunfish, Redfin, and Bramble, indicating the variants of the Google Pixel 4A. Google is known for codenaming its devices with aquatic animals like fish and other marine life forms.

Additionally, the codes also revealed a stream of information about the upcoming devices, including expected chipsets. The Sunfish device is believed to have Snapdragon 730 SoC, which could be the mid-range Pixel 4A variant as the processor was launched a year ago and doesn't have 5G support.

Next up is Redfin, which packs the Snapdragon 765 SoC, which comes with 5G support and could rival the previous SD 845 SoC. Lastly, the Bramble device is also speculated to feature the SD 765. However, analysts aren't certain if this device is a smartphone or it could be something else entirely.

Firstly because Bramble isn't a name that's closely associated with aquatic life. Secondly, it packs the same chipset as Redfin. But it's hard to be certain at the moment.

Google Pixel 4A Speculations

It does make sense for Google to feature the Snapdragon 765 in at least one of the Pixel 4A variants. This further strongholds the point to have two variants, one with an older generation processor like the SD 730. From the looks of it, the SD 765-powered Pixel 4A will be more expensive with its 5G support.

There have been several rumors and speculations regarding the Pixel 4A. Some of the leaks have revealed a bezel-less sleek design. Previously, it was rumored that the smartphone would launch with a single variant. However, the latest one is confirming multiple variants, like its predecessor Pixel 3A and the Pixel 3A XL.

