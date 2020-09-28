Google Pixel 5 Prototype Reveals Design: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 5 flagship is rumored to debut in a few weeks and the prototype is here. The key details, including its design, has been revealed in a new image. From the looks of it, the Google Pixel 5 bears a strange design, just like the rumors have suggested for a while now.

Google Pixel 5 Design

The image reveals a two-tone design in shades of grey and black. The prototype looks quite similar to that of the first-gen Pixel. However, the bottom half of the claimed Pixel 5 looks to be made of glass, with the Google logo embed. However, many factors point this could be the rejected design of the smartphone.

For one, the design notes a 3.5mm audio jack, which previous reports have confirmed not to be available on the new Google Pixel 5. Further, reports also noted that Google would be refreshing the design on its new range of smartphones - and well, the prototype reveals quite a strange design.

Google Pixel 5 Expected Features

The Google Pixel 5 is said to include a couple of upgrades from its predecessors, including the design. Apart from this, the Pixel 5 will pack an upgraded processor -the Snapdragon 765 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Further, the Pixel 5 will flaunt a 6.0-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. A punch-hole notch in the top-left corner will house the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Google Pixel 5 is rumored to pack a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary and a 12MP secondary lens. For selfies, there's an 8MP camera reported. Other details include a similar rear-mounted fingerprint sensor at the pack as Google is once again skipping the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google is expected to make a comeback with its hardware range with the new Pixel 5. The Pixel smartphones have been criticized for its outdated design and old processors - with an expensive price tag. Although the cameras on the Pixel phones have been exceptional, it remains to see if the Pixel 5 will be worth its price tag.

