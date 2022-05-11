Google Pixel 6 Pro Running Android 13 Visits Geekbench Ahead Of Google I/O 2022 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google I/O 2022 event is scheduled to kick off today (at 10:30 PM IST). At the event, the search engine giant is expected to make several announcements including the release date of Android 13, Pixel 6a phone, Pixel Watch, and so on. Google already released the first beta build of Android 13.

It is expected to release Android 13 Beta 2 at today's event. Now, the Google Pixel 6 Pro with Android 13 was spotted on Geekbench just ahead of the official announcement.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Running Android 13 Visits Geekbench

The Google Pixel 6 Pro running Android 13 was spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench. It is managed to score 1018 in Geekbench's single-core test and 2627 in multi-core tests. The phone is also listed with 12GB RAM. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to receive Android 13 stable update later this year.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Features

Google launched the Pixel 6 Pro alongside the standard Pixel 6 last year. The phone was announced with Android 12 OS. Upfront, the smartphone has a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone also features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by the in-house Tensor chipset paired with Mali-G78 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB internal storage.

Moreover, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 23W wireless charging. For imaging, the Pixel 6 Pro features a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. There is an 8MP front-facing camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the Pixel 6 Pro include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS, and so on. Other aspects include stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Apart from the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Android 13 (beta) is now available for the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro devices. The stable version will be rolled out in the coming months.

