Google Pixel 6A, Pixel Watch Launch Reportedly Postponed; Here’s The New Launch Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google is expected to launch an affordable device under its Pixel 6 series dubbed the Pixel 6A soon. As the name suggests, the upcoming Pixel 6A will be the successor of the Pixel 5A. As far as the launch is concerned, the Pixel 6A was said to launch in May alongside the Pixel Watch which will be the first-ever smartwatch from tech giant. Now, the latest info has confirmed the Pixel 6A launch might take place in late July.

Google Pixel 6A Launch Postponed To July

The fresh reports by Jon Prosser revealed that Google has delayed the Pixel 6A launch until late July due to the chip shortage. He further stated that the Pixel Watch is believed to launch on May 26; however, there is a chance its launch is also postponed further like the smartphone. As of now, Google has not revealed any word regarding this. So, it will be better to take it as a speculation.

as i mentioned in today’s show:



i am hearing that google has delayed the pixel 6a until late july. (chip shortage)



pixel watch is still may 26th, but the source believes it could soon be pushed as well.https://t.co/iqoh9RlCzk — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 4, 2022

Google Pixel 6A Features We Known So Far

The upcoming Google Pixel 6A is said to run the same Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 series handsets. For imaging, the handset is tipped to have a 12MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12.2MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, the Google Pixel 6A will come with an 8MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies and videos. There will be a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 20W+ fast charging support.

Moreover, the Pixel 6A was recently spotted on the Geekbench where it scored 1050 points in the single-core test and 2883 in the multi-core test. The listing has also confirmed the device will ship with 6GB RAM and will run Android 12 OS.

The Pixel 6A is also said to come with 8GB RAM which will be paired with 128GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device might sport a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Google Pixel Watch Expected Features

Earlier info by Jon Prosser revealed that Google's first-ever watch will have a sleek round dial. It is tipped to come with three different color straps - Blue, Orange, and Grey. A recent leak also claimed that the Google Pixel Watch will have a "skin interface'' which will allow users to operate it with skin movements if this functionality is enabled.

The aforementioned details about both the smartphone and watch are yet to be confirmed officially. So, we'll request our readers to take this piece of info with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.

Besides, Google is rumored to working on the next-gen Pixel 7 series smartphones. One Pixel series device was also spotted on the BIS listing which is said to be part of the Google Pixel 7 lineup. This means there is a chance Google will bring the Pixel 7 series handsets to the country. The Pixel 7 series is believed to go official by October and to include three models- Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India