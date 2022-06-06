Google Pixel 6a Unboxing Video Appears On TikTok; Mid-Ranger On Sale Via Facebook News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 6a debuted at the recent I/O event just a few weeks back. The phone is yet to begin shipping, and we've already come across an unboxing video. To note, the Google Pixel 6a is confirmed to arrive in India as well. Now ahead of the sales, the unboxing video has released in-depth details of the phone.

Google Pixel 6a Unboxing: What It Reveals?

The Google Pixel 6a unboxing video was uploaded on TikTok, which later circulated to other social media and YouTube platforms. Like all other unboxing videos, the Google Pixel 6a unboxing has revealed the entire in-box content.

The Google Pixel 6a box includes the smartphone, USB Type-C charging cable, and the charging adapter. Most OEMs are now skipping the charging adapter these days, especially for a flagship phone. It's surprising to see Google include the charging adapter with the Pixel 6a.

The unboxing video opens to the unique camera setup on the Google Pixel 6a, which also highlights the camera bump. From the looks of it, the Google Pixel 6a features a slightly thick frame, unlike other sleek framed flagships on the market. The squared edges and the punch-hole cutout are also evident.

Google Pixel 6a Features

The Google Pixel 6a flaunts a 6.1-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Corning Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the new Google Pixel 6a draws power from the in-house octa-core Google Tensor chipset paired with Titan M2 co-processor.

Google has offered 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, without a microSD card slot. Additionally, like all Pixel phones, the Google Pixel 6a runs stock Android 12 OS with all the latest updates. There's also a 4,410 mAh battery, which is much lesser than the 4,680 mAh battery on the Pixel 5a. But the new Google Pixel 6a gets 18W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 6a packs a dual-camera setup, which is just the same as the Pixel 5a. But the key difference is the 12MP ultra-wide lens on the Google Pixel 6a, which replaces the 16MP shooter on the predecessor. Presently, the Indian pricing of the Google Pixel 6a is still under wraps, but it's expected to launch for around Rs. 35K.

