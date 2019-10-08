Google Pixel Smartphones Get Android 10 Update With October Security Patch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel users can now download the Android 10 security update, which comes with the October Android security patch and numerous other enhancements for Pixel smartphones. The new Android 10 update is specifically meant for Pixel, Pixel XL Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL users as it fixes the recently discovered zero-day flaw.

Google Android Functional Updates For Pixel

Google Pixel and Pixel XL users should note that this Android security update could be the last official support from Google. The official Pixel update bulletin for October 2019 notes several functional patches for the Pixel smartphones. All Pixel models will get system stability improvements, Wi-Fi stability improvements, and a fix for memory drain in UI.

Google is also introducing a fix for missing heads-up notifications. Users will find improvements with gesture navigation stability and also an additional fix for bootloop in certain device locale modes. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL models will also get an update for missing notifications in Pixel Stand mode and sensor calibration improvements.

Pixel users will also get the common Android security patches. The Google Pixel update bulletin highlights the recently discovered zero-day flaw which states: "Pixel 1 and Pixel 2 devices will receive the patch for CVE-2019-2215 as part of the October update. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices are not vulnerable to this issue."

Google Updates Android Security Bulletin

Google has also published the Android Security Bulletin for October which states various security patches for all Android manufacturers. "Android partners are notified of all issues at least a month before publication. Source code patches for these issues will be released to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository in the next 48 hours," Google published in the Android Security Bulletin.

The search giant also added that the most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. The vulnerability is capable of enabling a remote attacker "using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process," Google said.

Google urges its Android partners to update the security patch as it includes a fix for a framework flaw, which can enable a local malicious application that surpasses the user interaction required for additional permissions. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones are also getting the October security patches. Other smartphone manufacturers like Essential, OnePlus, and others will being the rollout soon.

Best Mobiles in India