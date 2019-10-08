ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel Smartphones Get Android 10 Update With October Security Patch

    By
    |

    Google Pixel users can now download the Android 10 security update, which comes with the October Android security patch and numerous other enhancements for Pixel smartphones. The new Android 10 update is specifically meant for Pixel, Pixel XL Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL users as it fixes the recently discovered zero-day flaw.

    Google Pixel Smartphones Get Android 10 Update

     

    Google Android Functional Updates For Pixel

    Google Pixel and Pixel XL users should note that this Android security update could be the last official support from Google. The official Pixel update bulletin for October 2019 notes several functional patches for the Pixel smartphones. All Pixel models will get system stability improvements, Wi-Fi stability improvements, and a fix for memory drain in UI.

    Google is also introducing a fix for missing heads-up notifications. Users will find improvements with gesture navigation stability and also an additional fix for bootloop in certain device locale modes. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL models will also get an update for missing notifications in Pixel Stand mode and sensor calibration improvements.

    Pixel users will also get the common Android security patches. The Google Pixel update bulletin highlights the recently discovered zero-day flaw which states: "Pixel 1 and Pixel 2 devices will receive the patch for CVE-2019-2215 as part of the October update. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a devices are not vulnerable to this issue."

    Google Pixel Smartphones Get Android 10 Update

    Google Updates Android Security Bulletin

    Google has also published the Android Security Bulletin for October which states various security patches for all Android manufacturers. "Android partners are notified of all issues at least a month before publication. Source code patches for these issues will be released to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) repository in the next 48 hours," Google published in the Android Security Bulletin.

     

    The search giant also added that the most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the Media framework component. The vulnerability is capable of enabling a remote attacker "using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process," Google said.

    Google urges its Android partners to update the security patch as it includes a fix for a framework flaw, which can enable a local malicious application that surpasses the user interaction required for additional permissions. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones are also getting the October security patches. Other smartphone manufacturers like Essential, OnePlus, and others will being the rollout soon.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news smartphones pixel
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue