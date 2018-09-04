ENGLISH

    Honor which is a subsidiary of Huawei is gearing up for the launch of Honor 7S in India. The company is all set to announce a couple of new devices at an event which will be held tomorrow. Now, just before the launch of Honor 7S, the company has some exciting offer for the users. If you are planning to get your hands on a brand new Honor device then this could e chance. Honor 7A which was introduced in India a few months ago is up for sale. Yes, the Honor 7A is up for sale and you can get the device for just Re 1, sounds interesting right.

    Grab the Honor 7A just for Re 1: Here's how

    As a part of the Honor 7A Super Sale users can grab the smartphone for just Re 1 during the sale which has kick-started at 11.45 AM today. However, there are a few conditions which are applicable on the sale. As a part of the sale, each user is allowed to purchase only one unit of the device. Also, the cash on delivery (COD) mode of payment is not applicable on the purchase of the device. However, luckily there are no shipping charges on the purchase.

    In addition to this, the company will not be providing any warranty on the Honor 7A devices purchased during the sale. This means users will need to handle their device with extreme care, given the condition that they get their hands on the device for Re 1 during the sale.

    To recall, the Honor 7A features 5.7 inches IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The device measured at 152.4 x 73 x 7.8 mm at weighs a mere 150 g. Honor has used Aluminum casing to design the smartphone.

    Under the hood, the device is backed by an entry-level Octa core Snapdragon 430 CPU (4 x 1.2 GH + 4 X 1.5GHz) SoC with Cortex A53 GPU Adreno 505 for graphics. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32Gb of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

