Hands-on image of itel smartphone leaked ahead of official launch News oi-Karan Sharma itel smartphone leaked ahead of its official launch reveals the design of the phone. All you need to know.

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Transsion is all set to launch its upcoming itel smartphone anytime soon in India. It has been reported that the company is planning a launch event on May 16 and this phone will be a direct competition to Redmi 6A. Ahead of the official launch, we got some hands-on images of the phone which disclosed design and some features of the itel smartphone.

According to our sources, we have discovered that the smartphone will arrive with a price point of Rs 5000. While looking at the hands-on image we can say that the smartphone is equipped with an enhanced AI-powered dual rear camera set up that enables the user to go beyond clicking pictures. Also expected to feature full-screen HD+ display.

Apart from that, we can see a 3.5mm jack on the top of the phone and a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The brand is constantly striving to strengthen its smartphone portfolio under 5K and has some impressive smartphones in its portfolio.

The company has recently included A44 Air, A44 power and A23 priced at Rs 4,399, Rs 4599 and Rs 3999 respectively, which are well aligned with the customers' requirement at the rural and semi-urban market.

So far the company has maintained the secrecy about the name of the phone, but we can expect a 2GB RAM for smooth performance along with latest Android 9 Pie. According to the source, the company will launch the device anytime soon in May. Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming smartphone.