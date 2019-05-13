ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hands-on image of itel smartphone leaked ahead of official launch

    itel smartphone leaked ahead of its official launch reveals the design of the phone. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Transsion is all set to launch its upcoming itel smartphone anytime soon in India. It has been reported that the company is planning a launch event on May 16 and this phone will be a direct competition to Redmi 6A. Ahead of the official launch, we got some hands-on images of the phone which disclosed design and some features of the itel smartphone.

    Hands-on image of itel smartphone leaked ahead of official launch

     

    According to our sources, we have discovered that the smartphone will arrive with a price point of Rs 5000. While looking at the hands-on image we can say that the smartphone is equipped with an enhanced AI-powered dual rear camera set up that enables the user to go beyond clicking pictures. Also expected to feature full-screen HD+ display.

    Apart from that, we can see a 3.5mm jack on the top of the phone and a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. The brand is constantly striving to strengthen its smartphone portfolio under 5K and has some impressive smartphones in its portfolio.

    Hands-on image of itel smartphone leaked ahead of official launch

    The company has recently included A44 Air, A44 power and A23 priced at Rs 4,399, Rs 4599 and Rs 3999 respectively, which are well aligned with the customers' requirement at the rural and semi-urban market.

    So far the company has maintained the secrecy about the name of the phone, but we can expect a 2GB RAM for smooth performance along with latest Android 9 Pie. According to the source, the company will launch the device anytime soon in May. Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming smartphone.

    Read More About: itel smartphone news
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue