Honor 10 Lite with Android 9 Pie officially launched for Rs 14,250 with a dew-drop notch

Honor has officially unveiled the Honor 10 Lite, the latest and the most affordable Honor smartphone with Android 9 Pie operating system. Here are the complete details on the Honor's latest budget offering with a premium design.
Honor 10 Lite price and availability
The Honor 10 Lite will be available from the 22nd of November in Midnight Black, White, Gradi3nt Blue and Gradient Red colors.
- Honor 10 Lite with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,250)
- Honor 10 Lite with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for 1699 Yuan (Rs 17,300)
- Honor 10 Lite with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for 1899 Yuan (Rs 18,350)
Honor 10 Lite specifications
The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display has a futuristic design with a tiny notch on top (water drop/dew drop notch) with more than 90% screen to body ratio.
The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, manufactured using 12nm FinFET process with 4 powerful cores based on Cortex-A73 (2.2 GHz) and four efficient cores based on Cortex-A53 (1.7 GHz). The phone is available with 4/6 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
The Honor 10 Lite offers a Hybrid SIM slot, which can accept either two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card (up to 256GB). The mobile does offer other necessary connectivity features like dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi.
The vertical dual camera setup comprises of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor to assist portrait photography. On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture with Face Unlock support. The video recording capability is capped at 1080p for both front and rear cameras.
The Honor 10 Lite has a 3400 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone offers Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top.