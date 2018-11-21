Honor 10 Lite with Android 9 Pie officially launched for Rs 14,250 with a dew-drop notch

Honor has officially unveiled the Honor 10 Lite, the latest and the most affordable Honor smartphone with Android 9 Pie operating system. Here are the complete details on the Honor's latest budget offering with a premium design.

Honor 10 Lite price and availability

The Honor 10 Lite will be available from the 22nd of November in Midnight Black, White, Gradi3nt Blue and Gradient Red colors.

Honor 10 Lite with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is priced at 1399 Yuan (Rs 14,250)

Honor 10 Lite with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for 1699 Yuan (Rs 17,300)

Honor 10 Lite with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage is available for 1899 Yuan (Rs 18,350)

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display has a futuristic design with a tiny notch on top (water drop/dew drop notch) with more than 90% screen to body ratio.

The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset, manufactured using 12nm FinFET process with 4 powerful cores based on Cortex-A73 (2.2 GHz) and four efficient cores based on Cortex-A53 (1.7 GHz). The phone is available with 4/6 GB of RAM with 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Honor 10 Lite offers a Hybrid SIM slot, which can accept either two nano SIM cards or a SIM and a microSD card (up to 256GB). The mobile does offer other necessary connectivity features like dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi.

The vertical dual camera setup comprises of a 13 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor to assist portrait photography. On the front, the device has a 24 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture with Face Unlock support. The video recording capability is capped at 1080p for both front and rear cameras.

The Honor 10 Lite has a 3400 mAh battery with standard 10W charging support via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone offers Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9 skin on top.