Honor 10X Max 5G Live Image, Price Tag Surface Online Ahead Of Launch

Honor is gearing up for a couple of launches in the second half of 2020. We can expect to see the Honor 10X Max 5G and the Honor 30 Lite 5G (Youth Edition) launching as early as tomorrow, July 2. Ahead of the launch, the Honor 10X Max 5G was spotted on the China Telecom website, which reveals its pricing.

Honor 10X Max 5G Price

The Honor 10X Max specifications and pricing were revealed in a new image spotted on Weibo. The Honor 10X Max 5G smartphone with the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage will likely cost CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 25,600). The 6GB RAM + 128GB is listed to cost CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 27,700). The price tag of the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant wasn't listed.

The above-mentioned pricing of the Honor 10X Max 5G was spotted on Weibo and claim to be the price tags for the offline markets in China. Further, another live image of the upcoming smartphone reveals its key specifications on the microblogging platform.

Honor 10X Max 5G Specifications

Looking at the live image, a couple of speculations of the Honor 10X Max 5G can be confirmed. The leaked shot states a 7.09-inch display with RGBW technology support for the upcoming Honor smartphone. It is also expected to support P3 movie-level color gamut, 780nits brightness, and HDR10. It also packs a side-facing fingerprint sensor.

Earlier, the smartphone received the blue light filter certification from TUV Rheinland. Some of the other specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The Dimensity 800 5G chipset is expected to fuel the smartphone.

The Honor 10X Max 5G will ship in three color variants of black, silver, and blue with NFC support. Previous reports had noted an 8MP selfie shooter for the smartphone. A rear dual-camera module will most likely feature 48MP and 2MP cameras. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1 custom skin on top.

Honor 10X Max 5G Launch

The smartphone is expected to launch tomorrow, along with the Honor 30 Lite Youth Edition in its home market China. A global launch is expected in the following weeks. With the ongoing pandemic, it could take a while for the device to ship.

