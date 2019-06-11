Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i India Launch Today – Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor is all set to launch its latest smartphone today in India - Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 and Honor 20i. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and just like most of its launch events the company will also live stream this event too. Honor 20 and 20 Pro smartphones were already launched in London last month and the 20i was launched in China back in April.

The smartphones are already confirmed to be available on Flipkart and Honor e-store. So if you are interested in the launch then you can watch the live stream here.

How To Watch The Live Stream

The launch of Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20i will begin in India at 11:30 am IST and you can watch the live stream below. You can also watch the live stream on the company's YouTube channel. Flipkart has also made a dedicated micro-site for the launch of the smartphone in which it will also feature the live stream. Apart from that Flipkart listing has also revealed the details and specifications of the three smartphones.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

The Honor 20 Pro will sport a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 91.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 Soc, clubbed with dual-NPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered up to 256GB.

On the optical front, it will offer a quad camera setup on the back with the combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 + 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera + an 8-megapixel telephoto camera+ 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, it houses a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support. It runs on Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1.0.

Honor 20 Specifications

Honor 20 sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ display with the resolution of 1080x2340 pixels along with a punch-hole design. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with dual-NPU, GPU Turbo 3.0, and 6GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a quad camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor + 16-megapixel secondary sensor + 2-megapixel tertiary depth-assisting sensor + 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. At the front, the smartphone houses a 32-megapixel camera setup for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 20 is fuelled by a 3,750mAh battery 22.5W SuperCharge tech support. It runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top.

Honor 20i specifications

The Honor 20i comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch at the top. The smartphone is juiced by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, clubbed with Mali G51MP4 GPU, and 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, it houses a triple rear camera with a combination of 24-megapixel+ 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera with support for HDR, portrait mode, and face unlock feature. At the front, it offers 32-megapixel for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery, with fast charging support and runs on EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android Pie.