Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Lite announced with quad cameras: Price, specs and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are now official.

After many leaks and rumors, the Honor 20 series has been announced at an event in London. As speculated earlier, the series comprises three smartphones Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite. The highlight of the flagship model is the presence of quad cameras at its rear and a 32MP selfie camera and a punch-hole display.

It has already been confirmed that the Honor 20 series will be launched in India on June 11 and these phones will be exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart. Now, let's take a look at the specifications and features of these smartphones from below.

Both these smartphones have the same 6.26-inch FHD+ All-View display with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7% and use the same Kirin 980 processor. The Pro variant is an upgraded model with a Graphene Cooling Sheet technology and is touted too render 27% better heat dissipation. Both the phones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Honor 20 Pro camera

Well, the Honor P20 Pro features quad cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor with 4-in-1 Light Fusion, f/1.4 aperture (world's first phone to have such an aperture that can take 50% more light than f/1.8 aperture).

It has a secondary 16MP sensor with 117-degree ultra wide-angle lens, a third 8MP sensor with telephoto lens of 3x lossless zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 4-axis OIS and a fourth 2MP sensor for 4cm macro mode. The camera comes with EIS, Laser autofocus and PDAF. The company has touted that this camera scores 111 points on DxO benchmark, which is the same as that of OnePlus 7 Pro.

Honor 20 camera

On the other hand, the Honor 20 comes with four cameras at its rear. The primary sensor is similar to the one on the Pro variant but it lacks OIS. The other sensors include a 16MP secondary ultra wide-angle lens, a 2MP third sensor for 4cm macro mode and a 2MP depth sensor. It misses out on the telephoto lens.

Specifications and features

When it comes to design, both the newly launched Honor smartphones feature a Dynamic Holographic Design using 3-layers to give a depth effect when light hits the back at specific angles. The Pro variant has a 3D curved glass back. While the Honor 20 gets the power from a 3750mAh battery, the Pro model is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with support for 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging technology, which can charge it up to 50% in 30 minutes.

The Honor 20 has been launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space while the Honor 20 Pro comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage space. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with Magic UI 2.1. Otherwise, both the smartphones have similar connectivity features including dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 LE and a USB Type-C port.

Price and availability

Honor 20 has been launched in three colors - Icelandic White, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black and is priced at 499 euros (approx. Rs. 39,000). The Honor 20 Pro has been launched in two colors - Phantom Blue and Phantom Black and is priced at 599 euros (approx. Rs. 46,500). The Honor 20 Lite is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs. 23,000).