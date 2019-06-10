Honor 20 India Launch Set For June 11; To Be Available Via Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is all set to bring the flagship '20'series in the Indian market. The Chinese brand launched the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and the Honor 20i smartphone last month in London. The new series comes with a curved display with a punch hole dubbed as holographic display design. The company has scheduled the launch of its new flagship series tomorrow in India.

Honor 20 series launch set for June 11, 2019:

Honor will be announcing the Honor 20 flagship lineup tomorrow in India. The company is expected to launch all three models, i.e, the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and the Honor 20 Lite. The smartphones will be available for sale via e-commerce giant Flipkart. The smartphones are expected to carry a starting price tag of Rs. 20,000 going all the way up to Rs. 40,000 for the Pro variant. More details will be available following the official launch tomorrow.

Honor 20 series specifications and features:

The Honor 20 Lite which is the low-end model in this lineup will feature a 6.21-inch FHD+ display. The display will feature a waterdrop style notch and offer an FHD+ resolution. The camera set up at the rear comprises of a 24MP primary lens with an 8MP sensor and a 2 MP depth lens. It packs a mid-range Kirin 710 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device will run on Android Pie with EMUI 9.0 skin. Backing it up will be a 3,400mAh battery with 10W fast charge support.

The Honor 20 is the mid-end model which will offer a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with punch-hole camera cut-out. The device runs on Kirin 980 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The cameras at the rear comprising of four lenses. The sensors include a 48MP lens, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery is a 3,750mAh unit.

The Honor 20 Pro also flaunts a 6.26-inch FHD+ display panel and runs on in-house Kirin 980 chipset. The device comes with up to 8GB RAM configuration. The device also has a quad-camera setup at the rear which consists of 48MP+ 8MP+ 16MP+ 2MP sensors. Instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. A 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support keeps everything in check.

Our thoughts on the upcoming Honor 20 series:

Honor is one of the major players in the affordable smartphone segment besides Xiaomi. However, the company has also some competent flagships to offer such as the Honor View 20 series. The new lineup comes just after the OnePlus 7 series and the Asus ZenFone 6 made an entry in the Indian market. With the suggested price tag of up to Rs. 40,000 for the Pro model, the Honor 20 series will have a fair chance against the rivals.