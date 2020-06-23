Honor 30 Lite 5G Spotted On Geekbench; Dimensity 800 Processor Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

We can expect to see a couple of new Honor smartphones rolling out in the coming months. The company has confirmed that it will be launching the Honor X10 Max smartphone on July 2. Besides, the Honor 30 Lite 5G has also been spotted on Geekbench.

Honor 30 Lite 5G On Geekbench

The Honor 30 Lite 5G has also passed the Geekbench listing, giving us details about the smartphone with the codename 'Maxwell', with the model number MXW-AN00. Going into the details, we now know that the Honor 30 Lite 5G will be powered by the Dimensity 800 chipset with 6GB RAM.

The upcoming Honor 30 Lite 5G smartphone will run Android 10. The smartphone has scored 2491 in the single-core test and 8737 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

Honor 30 Lite 5G Expected Features

The Honor 30 Lite 5G launch could be drawing near as its images were spotted on the TEENA listing earlier. The TEENA listing has also revealed a few images of the Honor 30 Lite 5G. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch display, which will house the selfie camera. Furthermore, the right side of the smartphone packs the volume controls and a power key that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor.

This also means that there's no AMOLED panel, skipping the in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear side of the device has a triple-camera setup in a rectangular case. Some of the other features expected are a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support; a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP selfie camera, and more.

Honor 30 Lite 5G Launch

There is still no word on when the Honor 30 Lite 5G will launch. But considering that it was spotted on TEENA certification and Geekbench, we can expect it to launch alongside the Honor X10 Max, which will be unveiled on July 2. A few other speculations also note that the Huawei Enjoy Z will be rebranded as the Honor 30 Lite 5G for a global launch.

The 5G-ready smartphone could launch in the budget segment, making it one of the cheapest 5G smartphones. The Honor 30 Lite 5G is expected to ship with a price tag of 1,600 Yuan, which is around Rs. 17,100. Despite its attractive price tag and features, it's uncertain how the Honor smartphone would fare with the boycott Chinese products trend running in India.

