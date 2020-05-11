Honor 30 Series To Add Another Smartphone; Lite Variant Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Honor smartphones have been hitting the market despite the nationwide lockdown. The Chinese company launched the Honor 30 series that included the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and the Honor 30 Pro+ flagship. Adding to the list, the Honor 30S was also announced. Fresh reports note that Honor 30 series might bring another smartphone, most likely the Honor 30 Lite.

The report comes from Chinese tipster who noted on Weibo that another smartphone will add to the Honor 30 series but didn't mention the exact name. The upcoming smartphone is expected to hit the markets in June or by July.

Honor 30 Lite Launch

There are a couple of hints that the new smartphone could be the Honor 30 Lite. Looking back, the company launched the Honor 20 and the Honor 20 Pro in 2019. The Honor 20S smartphone was later added to the series and lastly, Honor 20 Lite was announced as the last of the Honor 20 series.

This year, the Honor 30 series already includes the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+, and the more recent Honor 30S smartphones. This means, the Honor 30 Lite is the last one to complete the 30 series, which could be launching quite soon. A few reports have also suggested that it could be rebranded as the Honor 30 Youth Edition.

Honor 30 Lite Features (Expected)

Presently, there's no word about the specs of the rumored Honor 30 Lite smartphone. But we could compare with its immediate predecessor and other Honor 30 series smartphones to determine what to expect from the Honor 30 Lite. For instance, the Honor 30S was launched as an upper mid-range smartphone with Kirin 820 5G chipset. But for all we know, the Honor 30 Lite could ship with the Kirin 810 SoC under the hood.

In other news, Honor X10 series, which includes the Honor X10 and the Honor X10 Pro smartphones will be hitting the market on May 20. Presently, the Honor X10 is expected to launch as the cheapest 5G smartphone in town.

Even though the Indian government begins relaxing the lockdown, smartphone production of companies like Vivo, Samsung, Oppo has begun, and sales are picking up gradually, the new phone in the market might receive mixed reviews as people may not be eager to buy a new handset in these pressing times.

