Honor 7X receives Android Oreo update in India

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei revealed a list of smartphones to get the Android Oreo update. One of the devices is the Honor 7X priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,999. Now, the smartphone has started receiving the Oreo update in India. The update brings a lot of new features and improvements to provide a better user experience.

Oreo update

The Android Oreo update to the Honor 7X measures 2.49GB. The changelog of the update includes a lot of useful features and improvements those will make the smartphone faster, more intuitive and safer.

Some new features rolled out by the update include a new floating navigation dock to do the frequently performed tasks from anywhere on the screen. This floating navigation dock can be enabled by heading to Settings → System → System Navigation → Navigation dock.

Also, there is improved protection against accidental screen touches, a redesigned settings menu, the ability to sync career details of users' LinkedIn contacts with the email and contacts apps, a simplified Phone Manager with enhanced device cleanups. The update also brings VoLTE capabilities with Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.

Users of the Honor 7X will receive the OTA update anytime soon. If not, one can manually check for the update from Settings → Phone Information → Software Update.

Earlier this year, the smartphone received an update that rolled out features such as Face Unlock smart lock screen notifications, AR lens feature, and a new Weather app with better location tracking optimizations.

Top features of Honor 7X

Honor 7X specs

To recap, the Honor 7X (review) sports a 5.93-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its heart, the smartphone equips an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC that is teamed up with 4GB RAM. The device has been launched in two variants - one with 32GB storage and the other with 64GB storage. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot that supports up to 256GB of expandable storage and is powered by a 3340mAh battery.

The Honor 7X flaunts a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dual camera system is capable of delivering impressive results with several modes such as panorama, bokeh mode, and more. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor that can click good looking seflies for the users. The connectivity aspects of the smartphone are standard including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and dual SIM support.