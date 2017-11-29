Honor 7X Flame Red color unveiled: Sales starts on December 5

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has already launched the Honor 7X in China. During the launch, the company said that the smartphone is available in three color options, Black, Blue, and Gold. But that is changing now. Honor has just announced a new Flame Red color option for the Honor 7X.

Well, Red seems to be a popular color among the smartphone manufacturer these days. In any case, consumers will now have an added option to select from. Oppo and OnePlus are also bringing a red color device for the Chinese market.

According to reports, the new Flame Red Honor 7X will be sold starting December 5, next week. Interestingly, the new color variant will retail for the same amount as the other color options. So it will cost 1,299 Yuan (roughly Rs. 12,669) for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, 1,699 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,570) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB unit and 1,999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 19,497) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Apart from that, here is what the smartphone has to offer. Honor 7X comes with a 5.93-inch screen with 2160x1080p resolution. The smartphone is powered by an in-house Kirin 659 chip which is paired with 4GB of RAM along three storage variations (32GB/64GB/128GB). As for the optics, the handset sports a 16MP + 2MP dual camera setup on the rear and an 8MP front-facing snapper. The device is backed by a 3340mAh battery.

As of now, it is still a mystery as to whether this new Red colored variant will be available for other markets or not. In any case, Honor has scheduled an event for December 5 in India. The company will be launching the Honor 7X in the country.