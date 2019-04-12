Honor 8A Pro with waterdrop notch launched for Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Honor 8A Pro is now official.

Honor, the Huawei sub-brand has announced the launch of a new smartphone called Honor 8A Pro. This is a variant of the Honor Play 8A launched earlier this year. And, it has been launched in the Russian market. Previously, we came across reports regarding this device as it was spotted on the EEC certification database late last year.

Price and availability

As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of this new Honor smartphone in other markets and it could be a variant exclusive to the Russian market. It will be available in Russia for 13,990 (approx. Rs. 15,000). The Honor 8A Pro will be available at a discounted pricing today and will be exclusive to the online retailer Tmall. It comes in two color options - Blue and Black.

Honor 8A Pro specifications

Honor 8A Pro runs Android 9 Pie topped with the company's custom ROM EMUI 9.0. The device bestows a 6.09-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch on top of the screen to provide room to the selfie camera.

Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz. This processor is paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be expanded further up to 512GB using a microSD card. Notably, it has a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual SIM card slots.

For photography, there is a single 13MP sensor at its rear with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash and an 8MP selfie camera. The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS a micro USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The lights of this smartphone are turned on by a 3020mAh battery operating under its hood.