Honor 9 Lite to be manufactured in India

Honor, Huawei's e-brand today announced that it has now started manufacturing Honor 9 Lite locally in India, as part of the company's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

The company said that the local manufacturing of the Honor 9 Lite, will take place at the Flex plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

"When we started manufacturing devices in September 2016 with Honor Holly 3, it was our first step towards bringing Honor closer to our fans in India in the years to come. The local production of our top-seller Honor 9 Lite today is yet another milestone in our 16-year journey in India," P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said.

He said: "The "Make in India" initiative has been a great opportunity for us to contribute to India's evolution in the technology and manufacturing sector."

According to the company, Honor 9 Lite is the company's most successful smartphone in India with over 1 million units sold since its launch earlier this year.

Coming to the specifications, Honor 9 Lite comes with 5.65-inch FullView display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device comes with an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB default memory capacity.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the front and another dual camera setup at the rear. Both the dual camera modules comprise a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera.

Starting at Rs. 10,999, Honor 9 Lite leads innovation in its price bracket, bringing premium features such as a bezel-less display, premium double-sided 2.5D glass unibody, 3000 mAh long-lasting battery, and runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

