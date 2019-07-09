HONOR 9x Pro With Triple Rear Camera Surfaces Online With Pop-Up Selfie Camera News oi-Vivek

Twitter leakster Evan Blass recently confirmed that the HONOR 9x will be the first smartphone from the company with a pop-up selfie camera, and now, Eval has come up with yet another render from HONOR, the HONOR 9x Pro, which is expected to be the upgraded version of the standard HONOR 9x.

According to the render of the HONOR 9x Pro, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera, whereas, the HONOR 9x comes with the dual camera setup. Except for the primary camera setup, the HONOR 9x and the HONOR 9x Pro looks identical to one another.

At the front, the HONOR 9x and the HONOR 9x Pro have a notch-less display design with a bit of a chin at the bottom position. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom with a motorized selfie camera, similar to the Realme X and the Redmi K20.

HONOR 9x Pro Specifications

It is speculated that the HONOR 9x Pro will feature a 48 MP camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is likely to offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS display with the all-glass finish. There will be a single 25 MP selfie camera in terms of pop-up module.

The HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC will power the smartphone, which is the latest mid-tier chipset from HONOR based on 7nm manufacturing architecture. The HONOR 9x Pro will be fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 20W fast charging. As the smartphone does not have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor or a in-display sensor, the phone will come with a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is most likely to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top, which will be upgraded to Android Q and EMUI 10 in the coming days.

Our Opinion On the HONOR 9x Pro

Considering the speculated specs sheet, the HONOR 9x Pro will compete against the likes of the Realme X and the Redmi K20, and is most likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the HONOR 9x Pro.

Source

Best Mobiles in India