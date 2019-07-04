ENGLISH

    HONOR 9X Global Launch: Set To Debut On July 23 With A Pop-Up Selfie Camera

    The HONOR 8x was one of the first HONOR X series smartphones to sport an all-glass design with a notch-display. Now, HONOR is all set to launch the next generation HONOR X series smartphone, the HONOR 9X, which will go official on July 23rd.

    Most Powerful HONOR X Smartphone

    It looks like the HONOR X is most likely to go head to head with the Redmi K20, which is Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The sketchy looking sketches of the HONOR 9x suggests that the smartphone will have a dual camera set up at the back with a pop-up selfie camera, and the HONOR 9x is the first smartphone from the company to embrace a pop-up selfie camera.

    Powered by Kirin 810 SoC

    The Hisilicon Kirin 810 SoC is the latest mid-tier chipset from Huawei, which was recently featured on the Huawei Nova 5. The Hisilicon Kirin 810 is not only a powerful chipset but, it is also a power efficient one, as the processor is based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

    No In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

    According to @evleaks. the HONOR 9x will feature a notch-less edge-to-edge display, an IPS one, which hints that the smartphone will come with a physical fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-display sensor, similar to the Redmi K20. Just like the HONOR 20, the HONOR 9x will feature a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

     

    The pop-up selfie camera on the HONOR 9x is expected to a 32 MP one, and the primary camera setup to include a 48 MP primary camera with a secondary depth sensor. Everything under the hood will draw the power from a 4000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

    As Huawei recently resolved the issue with US companies, the HONOR 9x will launch with EMUI 9.1 skin on top of Android 9 Pie OS.

    What Do We Think About The HONOR 9x

    The HONOR 9x's leaks and speculations suggest that the company is adding a lot of new features to keep up with the competition, as brands like Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Realme have already launched smartphones (at least in some markets) with a pop-up selfie camera and a full-screen display design. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the HONOR 9x, which is expected to launch in India after a few weeks of China launch.

