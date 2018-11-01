Honor Magic 2 with triple-rear camera and in-display fingerprint scanner launched for Rs 40,300

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has finally launched its highly anticipated Honor Magic 2 in an event held in Beijing, China. The Honor Magic 2 some trending top-of-the-line features such as an in-display fingerprint scanner along with a slider design housing the front camera, a triple rear-camera setup and more.

Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the Honor Magic 2:

The Honor Magic 2 packs a big 6.93-inch AMOLED display which has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5 percent and offers a screen resolution of 21440 x 1080 pixels. The bigger display and 1080p resolution will make the device apt for media consumption. The device incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner along with an infrared 3D face unlock.

The Honor Magic 2 sports a triple-rear camera setup which is stacked vertically at the back panel. The rear camera comprises of a 16MP RGB lens with a f/1.8 aperture, a 24MP Monochrome lens with f/1.8 aperture, and a 16MP super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup supports scene recognition, AR mode, HDR-wide angle photography in Night mode along with a 3D portrait and slow-motion video recording at 480fps.

On the other hand, the front camera slider mechanism comprises of a 16MP selfie camera with a f/1.2 aperture along with two depth sensing lenses both of which has a f/2.4 aperture.

The device is powered by a Kirin 980 processor which is paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in two storage variants including 128GB and 256GB. The device will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on Magic UI 2.0. The connectivity aspects of the device include a USB Type-C for charging and data transfers, Dual GPS, dual VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and others.

As for the pricing, the Honor Magic 2 6GB RAM/128GB variant comes with a price tag of 3,799 yuan (Rs 40,300 approx), 4,299 yuan (Rs 45,650 approx) for the 8GB/128GB variant and 4,799 yuan (Rs 50,960 approx) for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

