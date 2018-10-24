ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Honor Magic 2 gets certified on TENNA, will feature triple rear camera setup and 8GB RAM

The TENNA listing has revealed that the smartphone will feature a taller 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been releasing some impressive smartphones off lately. Adding on to the X series of smartphones the company had recently launched Honor 8X in the market. Now, Honor is all set to launch its flagship smartphone Honor Magic 2 in China on October 31, 2018. Honor has already officially teased a promotional image of the Honor Magic 2 and has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a slide-out design which the company calls as Magic Slide. Now, the Honor Magic 2 has been certified in China by TENNA. The certification gives us a clear picture of what the smartphone will offer in terms of specs and features.

    Honor Magic 2 gets certified on TENNA with triple rear camera setup

    The TENNA listing has revealed that the smartphone will feature a taller 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The bezels around the display are ultra-narrow which will make the device apt for media consumption. Under the hood, the Honor Magic 2 will be backed by a high-end Kirin 980 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device does not have a dedicated microSD card slot which means the memory can't be expanded. The device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

    In terms of optics, the Honor Magic 2 will make use of a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP monochrome sensor, a 24MP RGB sensor, and a 16MP telephoto lens. Up front, there will be a 16MP camera with two TOF lenses for the 3D face unlock feature. It is also speculated that the Magic 2 might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, however, it is not certain at the moment. Powering the smartphone will be a 3,400mAh battery which will come with 40W safe super fast charge technology.

    Honor Magic 2 gets certified on TENNA with triple rear camera setup

    The connectivity aspects of the Honor Magic 2 includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and Bluetooth 5LE support among others. It is not immediately clear as to what would be the price of this device, however, the smartphone is slated to be officially unveiled on next Wednesday, so we will have the complete information by then. We will keep you posted with the further updates, so stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue