Honor Magic 2 gets certified on TENNA, will feature triple rear camera setup and 8GB RAM

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has been releasing some impressive smartphones off lately. Adding on to the X series of smartphones the company had recently launched Honor 8X in the market. Now, Honor is all set to launch its flagship smartphone Honor Magic 2 in China on October 31, 2018. Honor has already officially teased a promotional image of the Honor Magic 2 and has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a slide-out design which the company calls as Magic Slide. Now, the Honor Magic 2 has been certified in China by TENNA. The certification gives us a clear picture of what the smartphone will offer in terms of specs and features.

The TENNA listing has revealed that the smartphone will feature a taller 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The bezels around the display are ultra-narrow which will make the device apt for media consumption. Under the hood, the Honor Magic 2 will be backed by a high-end Kirin 980 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device does not have a dedicated microSD card slot which means the memory can't be expanded. The device will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

In terms of optics, the Honor Magic 2 will make use of a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP monochrome sensor, a 24MP RGB sensor, and a 16MP telephoto lens. Up front, there will be a 16MP camera with two TOF lenses for the 3D face unlock feature. It is also speculated that the Magic 2 might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, however, it is not certain at the moment. Powering the smartphone will be a 3,400mAh battery which will come with 40W safe super fast charge technology.

The connectivity aspects of the Honor Magic 2 includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers, dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, and Bluetooth 5LE support among others. It is not immediately clear as to what would be the price of this device, however, the smartphone is slated to be officially unveiled on next Wednesday, so we will have the complete information by then. We will keep you posted with the further updates, so stay tuned with us.