How to avail exciting discounts on Honor smartphones

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced offers on some of the bestselling models of smartphones at the Amazon Great India Festival Sale and on its e-marketplace portal - Honor Store.

The e-commerce giant Amazon is conducting Amazon Great Indian Festival from October 24 to October 28 and during the upcoming sale, buyers can grab deals like 10 percent cash back on ICICI and Citibank card users.

According to the company Honor 8X (4+64GB) will be available for Rs. 14,999 with a 10 percent cash back offer on ICICI/ Citibank.

The 4+64GB variant of the recently launched all-rounder Honor Play will be available at an attractive price of Rs. 17,999 and the 6+64GB variant will be available at an exchange offer of Rs. 3000 at The Great India Festival by Amazon. All of those products are available with a 10 percent cash back offer on ICICI/ Citibank.

The 3+32GB and 4+64GB variant of Honor 9N will be available at an attractive price of Rs 9999 and Rs.11999 from its store.

On the other hand Honor 7A will be available for sale at a drop price of Rs.1000 while Honor 7S will be available at Rs. 5999.

The 4+64GB variant of Honor Play will be available at a huge discount of Rs. 17999 and the Honor 10 will be available at a whopping discount of Rs. 8000.

In addition to that customers can also avail offers at the Honor store, wherein they can get Honor 7A and Honor 8 Pro at an offer price of Rs.1. Users can grab free coupons up to Rs.300 at the Honor Store.

"We are extremely thankful to our customers for such an overwhelming response at the first Diwali sale and we hope to see the same excitement during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale as well. Given the quality and robust performance of Honor smartphones which has withstood the test of time, we are confident that our consumers will log on and avail these lucrative offers both on Amazon as well as on our e-marketplace portal - Honor Store," P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group said.