Honor to unveil a smartwatch alongside the Magic 2 smartphone

Honor to launch a new smartwatch with its latest smartphone.

By

    Honor has teased a promotional image, first spotted by GizmoChina, that suggests that the company is planning to unveil a smartwatch alongside the Honor Magic 2 smartphone on October 31.

    The image shows the outline of the device, and the name Honor Watch followed by the launch date. While the image gives away no other info is given, the outline of the image hints a similar form factor as the Huawei Watch GT.

    Given the fact that Honor is Huawei's sub-brand, it's likely that both Honor Watch and Watch GT have similar design and features. To recall, Huawei Watch GT runs the company's Lite OS, offers GPS functionality, heart rate monitoring, AMOLED screen, and a battery that claims to offer two weeks of moderate usage.

    The company is yet to share any detail about the launch date, availability, or price of the watch. While the promotional image seems to be aimed at the Chinese market, Honor has previously launched smartwatches in the international market. In 2016, the company launched its Band Z1 in the US, while Honor S1 smartwatch was given an international release dubbed as the Huawei Fit.

    Speaking of the Honor Magic 2, the device has been leaked in several recent leaks. It is said to feature an all-glass back panel complemented by a triple camera setup with AI Vision features, which was seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It will come in gradient blue and gradient red color options.

    The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. It will come equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear panel (16 MP monochrome sensor + 24 MP RGB sensor + 16 MP telephoto sensor). For selfies, the company has placed a 16MP sensor up front. The smartphone will be fuelled by a 3400mAh battery and will support fast charging which claims to fully charge the device within an hour.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 10:51 [IST]
