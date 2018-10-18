Honor Magic 2 new render shows a four rear camera setup

Honor will be launching its Magic 2 at the end of October. The Huawei-owned brand has already confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will have a manual slider design in order to provide more screen space. The front panel of the phone has been revealed, but the rear panel is still under wraps.

A leaked render of the Honor Magic 2 has been posted on Weibo showing a glass back. What's more surprising is that the render shows the presence of four cameras. But there's no certainty that the image is authentic. The render shows the smartphone in two color variants.

The Honor Magic 2 render shows a similar camera setup as the Huawei P20 Pro, but with an extra sensor. Honor is yet to jump on the bandwagon of triple cameras, hence it's hard to believe that the device will have four camera sensors.

Samsung has recently launched its Galaxy A9 2018 as industry's first smartphone with four rear cameras. So there could be a possibility that Huawei doesn't want to fall back in the race.

Besides, Huawei recently launched the Mate 20 Pro. It comes with a 6.39-inch OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and QHD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. At its heart, it has Kirin 980 SoC with two NPUs for AI tasks.

It has a triple camera setup at its rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP, and 8MP sensors. For selfies, it uses a 25MP front-facing camera. This smartphone comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. It is juiced by a 4200mAh battery that is claimed to be charged from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes.

Huawei also announced the launch of two new wearables - Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro. The devices were unveiled alongside the flagship Mate 20 Series, and offer ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.

The Huawei Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch display with 454 x 254 AMOLED display accompanied by a dual-crown design stainless steel and ceramic bezels. It also has a DLC diamond carbon coating to offers users with durability. The 10.6mm case body is compatible with two bands options-a dual-color silicone band and an elegant leather-rubber band.