Honor, Qualcomm Join Forces For New Flagship Series; Honor Smartphone With SD 888 Expected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone manufacturers are getting in line to release smartphones featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. While Realme, Xiaomi, and others have already announced smartphones with the new processor, Honor might also be joining the list. The latest report highlights that Qualcomm and Honor might be coming to an understanding for a new flagship smartphone.

Honor Smartphones With Qualcomm Chipset

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020 brought in the latest Snapdragon 888 mobile processor, believed to be the fastest one yet. Based on the 5nm architecture, the new Snapdragon 888 offers enhanced CPU and GPU performance. Smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 and the Realme Race have already been announced with the latest chipset.

It appears that Honor might also be using the Snapdragon chipset for its smartphones. Reports suggest Honor could use the Snapdragon 885 chipset to power its smartphones in 2021. The Honor V40 series was expected to rollout this month. However, new leaks suggest that it could go official in January 2021, which could include the Snapdragon 885 processor.

Apart from the Honor V40 series, the company could also rollout another flagship with the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. This smartphone could hit the market in Q2 2021. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Honor, Qualcomm Cooperation: What Does It Mean?

The cooperation between Honor and Qualcomm could change the dynamics in the smartphone industry. Presently, the US trade ban on Huawei has been a major roadblock for Honor. Reports suggest that the Honor V40 series was supposed to launch the Kirin 9000 chipset, the same found on the Huawei Mate 40 flagship.

However, with the trade ban imposed, Honor had to look for alternatives. Leaks revealed that Honor could embed the Dimensity 1000+ chipset as well. But looking at the statement from Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon, it seems like Honor has turned to Qualcomm for its processors.

"I like the vitality of the Chinese mobile phone market and hope that Honor can bring more good products. But now everything has just begun, and we will also have a dialogue," Amon said when asked about the new cooperation between Qualcomm and Honor.

Best Mobiles in India