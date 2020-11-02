Honor V40 Series Specifications Revealed; Expected To Arrive In December News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor has recently announced the mid-range Honor 10x Lite. Now, it seems the company has a new series called the V40 series in its lineup. Last month, tipster Mukul Sharma shared a teaser image of the series and now another tipster (@RODENT950) has shared the specifications of the V40 series via Twitter. According to him, the upcoming series will come with upgraded features over the Honor V30 series, and there will be two models including the V40 Pro and the V40 Pro+ under the series.

Besides, the launch of the Honor V40 Series is expected to take place in December. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps.

Honor V40 Series: What To Expect?

Coming to the features, the Honor V40 Series said to pack a 6.72-inch FHD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate, while the V30 series features a flat-display.

In terms of processors, the MediaTek's Dimensity 1000+ SoC will likely to handle the processing on the V40 Pro and the V40 Pro+ is said to pack the Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC, instead, both V30 series phones have the Kirin 990 SoC. The series is expected to come with a 66W SuperCharge and 40W Wireless Charging respectively.

For cameras, both handsets are likely to get an upgraded camera features which is said to be the 50MP main Sony IMX700 RYYB. However, there is no word on whether the series will have a quad or triple camera setup. Upfront, it is believed to sport a dual-lens setup which will be housed into a pill-shaped cutout.

Furthermore, other features will include Glass build, stereo speakers, USB-C ports, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dual-SIM for connectivity. However, it will be better to take this information as a hint until the company confirms anything.

